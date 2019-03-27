- Courtesy of Mandy Rose's personal YouTube channel, above is the latest "#DaMandyzDonutz" donut review show from Rose and Sonya Deville, featuring Shelton Benjamin as the special guest. The 29th episode was filmed at Carlo's Bakery in the Mohegan Sun Casino before Tuesday's WWE SmackDown in Uncasville, CT.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who benefits the most from the Falls Count Anywhere stipulation at WrestleMania 35 - Shane McMahon or The Miz. As of this writing, 52% voted, "The Miz. The A-Lister is so enraged over Shane McMahon putting hands on his father that the no-limits nature of a Falls Count Anywhere Match will suit him well." The rest went with, "Shane McMahon. Shane-O-Mac is the ultimate risktaker, and a Falls Count Anywhere Match gives him the flexibility to thrive in a way that only he can."

- WrestleMania 35 host Alexa Bliss will be sporting a bit of a new look as she hosts the biggest show of the year on April 7. As seen below, the RAW Superstar changed the color of her hair today: