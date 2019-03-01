- USA Network posted a short preview of this week's RAW on their official YouTube channel, which you can watch above. The preview asks the question, "Will the shocking return of Batista change the course of Raw?"

- WWE tweeted out about their new GIF files that can found on WWE's official GIPHY channel or on other platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Gmail, and even Slack. The new GIFs include one of Batista, who recently returned and demanded Triple H's attention, R-Truth's new mantra: "What Would John Cena Do?", and Alexa Bliss throwing her notecards out after once again being interrupted on her show, A Moment of Bliss,".

- Andrade posted a photo on Instagram of him and ROH/MLW star, Rush, working out together. He captioned the photo with a simple, "Workout #ingobernables #elidolo #toroblanco #latinos #futureofsdlive." As previously reported, Rush was one of the stars that Andrade warned to not sign with WWE because "it wasn't what it was cracked up to be."

Below is the official Instagram post: