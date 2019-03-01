Former UFC champion Vitor Belfort announced plans to end his self-imposed retirement a few months back. Now, "The Phenom" has his new fighting home, signing a deal with ONE Championship.

Belfort joins the likes of former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson, former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez and Sage Northcutt as fighters to leave the U.S. for the Asian-based promotion.

"I have been in this sport since I was 19 years old, and have been fortunate enough to witness its growth and evolution firsthand. I am grateful to so many for this incredible opportunity," Belfort said. "First of all, I would like to thank my wife Joana and my children, Davi, Victoria and Kyara for their infinite love and support. My management, Lloyd Pierson and Ballengee Group, guided me through this process with unmatched expertise.I would like to of course thank Chatri Sityodtong and ONE Championship, who gave me this great honor to fight in front of the Asian audience. ONE Championship is the Home of Martial Arts, and I plan to become a ONE World Champion in front of some of the best martial arts fans in the world."

Belfort has been fighting since 1996, amassing 18 wins via knockout and 26 overall. He captured the UFC light heavyweight title and was also the UFC 12 Heavyweight Tournament winner, along with holding the UFC record with 12 knockouts and 13 first round finishes.

"It is with great pleasure and honor that I welcome Vitor Belfort into the ONE Championship family," ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong said. "Vitor is hands down, one of the biggest names in mixed martial arts. He is a legend across the world, and we are thrilled to have him as ONE expands into South America. A World Champion in multiple weight divisions, Vitor is a massive addition to our ever-growing roster of ONE Championship elite athletes. I cannot wait to see his explosive power and his exciting knockout finishes inside the ONE cage."