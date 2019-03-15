WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and issued his first comments since being released from his WWE producer job last month.

"I was fortunate enough to work with WWE for 18 years," Anderson said. "Certainly that provided my family and myself with a nice living, and I have no regrets. A lot of my best friends still work there. Everything has a shelf life, and I guess mine ran out."

See Also Exclusive Backstage News On Arn Anderson's WWE Firing

The Enforcer of the Four Horsemen will make his first post-WWE appearance at Starrcast II in Las Vegas during the weekend of May 23-26, which is the same weekend as AEW's Double Or Nothing event. This will be Arn's first non-WWE sanctioned appearance in almost 20 years.

"It used to be a dangerous setting when they handed me a live mic," Anderson said of the Starrcast appearance. "So we'll see if it will be again."