SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka may have suffered some kind of injury during her match with Mandy Rose at tonight's WWE live event in White Plains, New York.

As seen below, the match ended in a No Contest after Rose used her finisher to drop Asuka on her head. One fan in attendance tweeted that "it looked terrible" and brutal. Another fan described it as a "real scary" looking spot. Officials and medics were brought out to check on Asuka, and she was alert as she walked off to the back while holding her neck and head.

Stay tuned for updates on Asuka's status.

You can see the fan tweets on the potential injury below:

@RajGiri_303 match had to be stopped between Asuka and Mandy after Mandy dropped her on her head after a body slam pic.twitter.com/C7fJ3mkbys — Justin J. Lopez (@stellar_jl319) March 5, 2019

Oh damn Mandy just dropped Asuka on her head/neck so hard. #WWEWhitePlains pic.twitter.com/JXeNF8ezcC — Kim (@kimberlasskick) March 5, 2019

It looked brutal. She is alert and they are all talking to her now. — Kim (@kimberlasskick) March 5, 2019

The match ends in a no contest. She isn't able to continue. ?????? — Kim (@kimberlasskick) March 5, 2019

It was her finisher and she just slammed her down on her head. It looked terrible. At least she was alert and walked off. Hope she's ok ?? — Kim (@kimberlasskick) March 5, 2019

People in attendance at tonight's SmackDown house show in New York are reporting that Asuka's match against Mandy Rose was called early after she took a nasty bump to the head/neck area pic.twitter.com/pSC3tsIHzZ — SI Wrestling (@SI_wrestling) March 5, 2019

Move was almost a reverse flapjack and Asuka tucked her head toward the end out of nowhere. Real scary. #WWEWhitePlains — ??? ????? (@DanHevia) March 5, 2019

They called the match, Asuka walked out (thank god) holding her neck and head. #WWEWhitePlains pic.twitter.com/NNk2qcvCJS — ??? ????? (@DanHevia) March 5, 2019

Asuka got dumped on the side of her head and we got trainers out. Looked real nasty. #WWEWhitePlains pic.twitter.com/oTtm0TJ9BJ — ??? ????? (@DanHevia) March 5, 2019

Jason Comuzie contributed to this article.