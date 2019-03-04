Arn Anderson was released from WWE in February due to an incident at a live event with Alicia Fox.

Wrestling Inc. has confirmed with multiple sources that Anderson was fired because Fox showed up at a live event intoxicated. Anderson was the agent for her match and allowed her to perform. Vince McMahon was reportedly furious when he found out and it was the final straw.

Anderson had been working with WWE since WCW folded in 2001. He would occasionally appear in backstage segments and even got physical at the WWE Starrcade event in November of 2017, where he delivered his trademark spinebuster to Dolph Ziggler.

Fox's status is unclear. She was not backstage at RAW last week. We have reached out to WWE, and will provide an update if we receive it.