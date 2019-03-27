On Tuesday night's SmackDown Live, Charlotte Flair faced Asuka for the SmackDown Women's Championship. It was a rematch of their WrestleMania 34 encounter, and Charlotte once again beat her, winning the title in the process.

Flair is now an eight-time champion. Originally, plans were for Ronda Rousey to defend the Raw Women's Championship against Charlotte and Becky Lynch in the main event of WrestleMania 35. Now there are two champions in the match.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Charlotte winning the Smackdown Womens' Championship wasn't planned until the day of SmackDown Live.

The original plans for this week were for Mandy Rose to face Carmella, Naomi and Sonya Deville to see who would face Asuka at WrestleMania. Meltzer went on to say that Vince McMahon apparently scrapped the plans for the women's four-way the day of the show and wrote on the F4W forums that McMahon did not want to have Asuka face the winner of that match, since nobody would care about it anyway.

The idea of Charlotte going into WrestleMania with a title has been talked about for a while, but the trigger was pulled last night. As of this moment, Asuka is not scheduled to be involved in the main event match at WrestleMania.

WrestleMania 35 takes place April 7th inside MetLife Stadium. As always, Wrestling Inc. will have live coverage of the event.