Although the WrestleMania 35 card has continued filling out throughout the week, one of WWE's biggest names, John Cena, has yet to be mentioned on WWE TV regarding this year's "Show of Shows".

During the past couple of months, there has been speculation on who Cena will ultimately be competing against at this year's WrestleMania. WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe was an early favorite for one of Cena's opponents, especially after a series of promos delivered by Joe hinted that it may be the direction WWE creative was taking.

People have also speculated that Cena will eventually take Baron Corbin's place and become Kurt Angle's opponent in what is being billed as the Olympic gold medalist's final match with WWE. Cena continues posting photos on his Instagram account that poke fun at the situation with Corbin, and bring attention to the fact that Angle was Cena's vert first opponent in WWE.

F4WOnline is now reporting that there is a deal on the table that Cena is expected to sign for WrestleMania; however, they noted that his opponent is not Kurt Angle.

Source: F4WOnline