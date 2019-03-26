As noted, Kurt Angle will have his final match with WWE at WrestleMania 35 this April, facing Baron Corbin one-on-one.

Although there has been rumors of Angle's opponent being reconsidered, the two are currently scheduled to collide on "the grandest stage of them all".

In the meantime, Angle will perform on both RAW and SmackDown, facing opponents from his storied career like AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio and, during last night's RAW, Samoa Joe.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that these opponents Angle will be facing during the build to WrestleMania 35 were all personally hand-picked by Angle. Despite the storyline telling fans differently, the one opponent Angle had no input in choosing was his WrestleMania opponent for this year, Corbin.

Kurt Angle will face AJ Styles for the first time inside a WWE ring on this tonight's episode of SmackDown. He will then head back over to RAW next week to go toe-to-toe with another of his legendary opponents, Rey Mysterio.

Source: F4WOnline