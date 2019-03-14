As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett recently joined the WWE creative team and is now working under a full-time executive-level role.

There's a feeling within WWE that Jarrett will end up being very influential behind-the-scenes, or at least become a key member of the creative team, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

One source close to the situation noted to the Observer that based on watching how Jarrett plays the game, they believe he will be the most influential guy in the company before too long, aside from Triple H and key writers like Dave Kapoor, Brian "BG" James, WWE Hall of Famer Michael "PS" Hayes and perhaps Paul Heyman, who is very influential right now due to his ties to RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

It was also noted that Jarrett is well-known for being very charming if you work with him, and he has the ability to quickly make you feel like he's a friend. Jarrett also has some authority when talking to talents that a non-wrestler isn't going to have because a lot of the current WWE talents grew up watching him perform and they know he ran his own companies.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.