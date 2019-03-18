It looks like AJ Styles will be re-signing with WWE when his current contract expires next month, if he hasn't agreed to terms of a new deal already.

Some people within WWE believe the deal has already been signed, according to PWInsider, but word is that the two sides had agreed on all the major points of the new deal.

Styles is also being advertised for the annual post-WrestleMania tour of Europe now. He is scheduled to face WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe.

There had been obvious interest from AEW, if Styles would have let his WWE deal expire, but all signs point to The Phenomenal One staying with WWE.

Styles will face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 35 next month.