As noted, WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior started working with the WWE creative team this past week. Dana was at last week's RAW and SmackDown to shadow the WWE writers and learn about the creative process.

Dana reportedly approached WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and was looking for a full-time job, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. Vince asked her what she would like to do and she reportedly said she'd like to work creative, as she believes she can offer a female point-of-view. There are other female members of the writing team but Vince thought that was a good idea, and Dana was hired. However, she is not actually on the writing team. She is being taught the writing process and her current role was described as something like an intern, but not quite.

Dana is expected to be at RAW and SmackDown this week as she continues to learn the process of how everything is done with the idea of eventually becoming a member of the WWE creative team.