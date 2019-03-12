- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Pittsburgh, PA.

- Some of the indie wrestlers who appeared on last night's RAW as Batista's security guards were John Rodin, Chris LeRusso, Benjamin Boone, Victor Benjamin and László Árpád. Triple H made a reference to Batista starring in Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies by referring to the security team as "Guardians of the Independent Scene" during last night's in-ring promo. As noted, Triple H vs. Batista in a No Holds Barred match is now official for WrestleMania 35.

"I'll walk up that ramp, I'll tear my way through the Guardians of the Independent Scene... and I'll beat your a** on that stage!" - @TripleH



?? ?? #RAW @DaveBautista pic.twitter.com/vAr19efYAP — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 12, 2019

- WTAE, TribLive.com and WPXI did stories on Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Natalya and WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor visiting young cancer patients at the UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh before Monday's RAW.

