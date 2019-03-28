- Above is new video of Batista training for the No Holds Barred match with Triple H at WrestleMania 35. This is a clip from a new WWE 24 special on Batista that will premiere on the WWE Network soon.

- The upcoming Viceland pro wrestling documentary series will premiere on Wednesday, April 10 at 9pm ET on that network. "Dark Side of the Ring" producer Evan Husney recently appeared on Jim Cornette's podcast and revealed that there will be six episodes in the series. The first episode will focus on WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth, and the second episode will focus on the Montreal Screwjob, airing on April 17. Other episodes will cover Bruiser Brody, Gino Hernandez and more.

- Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins had a back & forth on Twitter this week after their segment on Monday's RAW to promote Rollins vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35.

Heyman tweeted video of their segment and wrote, "I apologize for being so much more brilliant than @WWERollins. He's a #BurnItDown arsonist. I'm a mastermind and the greatest #Advocate of All Time. @BrockLesnar is not here to inspire you, Seth. He's here to capitalize on his box appeal and get paid."

Rollins responded, "There's more to life than making a buck. You knew that once, Paul. You built a career on passion and love and on being "extreme." The guy I saw cowering beneath me last night could learn something by living little more dangerously these days."

Heyman ended the exchange and wrote, "My Dear @WWERollins, (1) I thank you for your social media interaction. (2) I interact with @BrockLesnar on a daily basis. HOW MUCH MORE DANGEROUSLY CAN I POSSIBLY LIVE??????????????????????????????? (3) The pleasure of this educational tweet, I assure you, has been all mine."

