- Above is a video recap from Sunday's WWE Total Bellas episode on the E! network, the 9th episode of the 4th season. As noted, next week's episode will be the season finale.

- Batista is not backstage for tonight's WWE RAW in Chicago and will not be appearing live in the arena tonight, according to PWInsider. His latest movie, Dune, began filming today in Europe. It is scheduled to be released on November 20, 2020. The following press release was issued:

- Heath Slater and Rhyno have not wrestled since the December 28 RAW but they did appear in two brief backstage segments after that. A fan on Twitter asked Slater where he's been and Slater responded, "In the shadows."

