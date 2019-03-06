WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Bayley was like the rest of the locker room when Roman Reigns returned from a battle with leukemia: Huddled around a monitor. She recently spoke to SportsKeeda about what the locker room was like that night, plus her relationship with Reigns.

Bayley opened up about the environment of the locker room, as well as how many on the roster were watching his announcement.

"It was very emotional," Bayley said. "Everybody backstage was surrounded around the monitor. Everybody was just glad to have him back. Nobody knew what he was going to say. Nobody knew whether it was going to be good or bad. But he's such a loved person backstage that we were just happy to see him."

Following that, Bayley described how Reigns was acting around everyone after his announcement, as well as his relationship with Bayley and Sasha Banks.

"He was around smiling and hugging everybody," Bayley said. "Sasha and I specifically, we have a funny relationship with Roman where he makes fun of us for being around each other all the time and just being like soul sisters. So obviously when we saw him he was like, 'Oh you're together again'. So it was amazing and then to hear the good news, everyone was kinda teary eyed."

Bayley would then go on to say that it was "very special" and could not wait for him to return to the locker room again.

