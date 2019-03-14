- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "Then & Now" series, featuring Alexa Bliss looking at her transformation from glitter to Goddess. Bliss reflects on her first day with WWE and how she's greatly exceeded her own expectations.

- Braun Strowman is set to join Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle as honorary members of The Shield as he teams with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins on the annual post-WrestleMania 35 tour of Europe in May. Alexa Bliss is also being advertised to wrestle, just a few weeks after she hosts WrestleMania 35. The following line-ups have been announced:

Belfast on May 8, Newcastle on May 11, Liverpool on May 12:

* The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, honorary member Braun Strowman) vs. Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley

* The Riott Squad vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley

* Heavy Machinery vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival

* Finn Balor vs. Elias

* Alexa Bliss vs. Natalya

* Titus O'Neil vs. Mojo Rawley

Dublin on May 9:

* Kevin Owens vs. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan

* R-Truth vs. AJ Styles vs. WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe

* Mandy Rose vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka

* The New Day vs. Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

* Andrade vs. Rey Mysterio

Birmingham on May 15, Sheffield on May 16, Cardiff on May 17:

* The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, honorary member Braun Strowman) vs. Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley

* Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley

* Heavy Machinery vs. Chad Gable and Bobby Roode vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival

* Finn Balor vs. Elias

* Lucha House Party vs. Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers

* Mojo Rawley vs. Apollo Crews

- The Twitter feud between Becky Lynch and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey continued this week as they prepare to do battle with Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35. As seen below, Becky fired a shot at Rousey and then called her a fragile fraud.

Becky wrote, "You thought you had this business all figured after giving me a few smacks on RAW, didn't you? Delighted u were; couldn't shut you up. Now look you're back to being a fragile fraud. Bring all your smacks to WM, Ronnie, because where u wilt after a beating, I absolutely flourish."

You can see their latest tweets below:

Do you know how hard it is to play mind games on a woman with no brain? pic.twitter.com/7o70r0hI4I — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 13, 2019