Just as she's about to fulfill her dream of headlining WrestleMania, Becky Lynch revealed in an exclusive interview with Pro Wrestling Illustrated that there was a time in her life when she was lost and unsure of her future.

Lynch spoke freely of the lowest point in her life, when a head injury in 2006 derailed her career. Lynch would only wrestle three times over the next six years before she signed a developmental deal with WWE.

"It felt like death to me," she told Senior Writer Dan Murphy for the "Hotseat" Q&A in Pro Wrestling Illustrated. "I was Rebecca, the wrestler. And then I wasn't the wrestler, so who the hell was Rebecca? It was my whole goal that I wanted to change the landscape of women, to just go out there and just wrestle and make people care. Then, all of a sudden, I was just lost with no goals, no ambition. I felt like I let everybody down. And I was so ashamed. I just remember pure shame, of not being able to know what I was going to do with myself, not being able to own up to the fact that I wasn't doing it, or that I was confused about it.

"I just thought that the door closed for me for life. This fear of success, but fear of failure. Fear of … I don't know … of the future, really. And I went into a depression. But I would always write in my journal that I felt like I had unfinished business. That I should be in WWE, but I didn't know how to get back there. I felt like I burned these bridges, but this is what I'm meant to do and how am I going to do it? It was a horrible, harrowing feeling, to not know how to get back there. Luckily, some twist of fate or divine intervention - I don't know what you want to call it - just brought me back to what I feel is my calling, my destiny, if you believe in those kinds of things. And here we are."

Lynch is a Fastlane victory over Charlotte Flair away to be added to the RAW Women's Championship match with Charlotte and champion Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on April 7.



"It was my goal to main-event WrestleMania," she said. "That's what I set out to do, that's what I said I was going to do when I moved over here and got signed to NXT. I said I was going to main-event WrestleMania. I didn't know I was going to be the first woman to do it, but it was my intention. And I feel like, of course, the two chosen ones were going to be chosen to be put in the main event of WrestleMania. But I've been the one that's made it interesting."

