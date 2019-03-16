- Above is a Total Bellas exclusive clip from The Bella Twins channel on YouTube. Nikki modeled a black leather tank top that Brie gave the thumbs down to.

- ESPN posted the last WWE power rankings with Kofi Kingston at the number one spot. Here's how the entire list looks: Aleister Black & Ricochet, Samoa Joe, Drew McIntyre, Batista, Ronda Rousey, Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan, Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns, and Kofi Kingston.

- Yesterday at a fan signing for Becky Lynch, an individual reportedly had a seizure while waiting in line and had trouble making it up the stairs. Lynch quickly made her way over and held the fan until EMTs arrived. Lynch is set to face WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and Charlotte at WrestleMania 35 on April 7.

Becky is the nicest person ever and I haven't even talk to her yet but a lady was unable to get up the stairs and she HOPPED tf up to run and hug her and sign her picture pic.twitter.com/rThpyr2Z1V — c (@STRAIGHTBECKS) March 16, 2019