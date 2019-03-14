- As noted, Sunday's WWE Total Bellas episode will feature more on the road to WWE Evolution with The Bella Twins in New York City for the pay-per-view. Above is a preview clip that shows how Brie Bella was not thrilled with a pep rally for their fans, The Bella Army, that Nikki Bella was hosting in the city, complete with cheerleaders and all. Brie said the idea of the rally sounded stupid to her.

- Becky Lynch recently made a Facebook post that indicated she was filming a commercial for the Head & Shoulders shampoo brand. That commercial is now airing on TV. Twitter user @aubreygilt posted a shot of the commercial and you can watch it below:

- Big E is doing the voice work for Adult Swim's new Lazor Wulf animated show, which premieres on April 7, which is WrestleMania 35 Sunday. You can see a preview for the show below. Big E noted, "I voice a wolf with a cannon on his back! And I get to cuss!"