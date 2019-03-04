- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring outrageous birthday bashes.

- Speaking of birthdays, WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champion James Drake turns 26 years old today while WWE referee Scott Armstrong turns 60, WWE producer & trainer Sarah Stock turns 40, former TNA star Crazzy Steve turns 35 and former WCW star Crowbar turns 45.

- As seen below, Becky Lynch revealed that she wore an "I Own Ronnie" t-shirt to knock RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at the UFC 235 event in Las Vegas this weekend. Lynch attended the event with Seth Rollins and Renee Young.