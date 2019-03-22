- Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at the Twitter exchange between Chad Gable and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, plus the reactions to Baron Corbin being named Angle's opponent for his Farewell Match at WrestleMania 35. Cathy also looks at John Cena sharing an Instagram post of a fan sign that read, "Baron Corbin Is A Dumpster Fire."

- A new thirty-minute episode of WWE Photo Shoot will premiere on the WWE Network after Monday's RAW goes off the air. The episode will focus on Rusev. Below is the synopsis:

"Celebrate Rusev Day with some off-the-wall photos, untold stories, and entertaining insight from the Bulgarian Brute himself, Rusev!"

- Becky Lynch spoke with 95.7 The Game while doing media for WWE in San Francisco earlier today and predicted how the WrestleMania 35 Triple Threat with Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey will end. Lynch was asked when her championship coronation will finally happen.

"WrestleMania is April 7, so that is when I will be holding that RAW Women's Championship high above my head while Ronda Rousey is underneath my foot, and in front of 80,000 people," Lynch said.