Before she was "The Man," a steampunk rocker, or with Sasha Banks as Team BAE (Best At Everything), Becky Lynch came to the NXT ring for the first time as a smiley Irish dancer. On the June 26, 2014 episode of NXT, Lynch made her NXT debut against Summer Rae, defeating her via pinfall. Sasha Banks and then NXT Women's Champion Charlotte were at ringside as part of the BFFs (Beautiful Fierce Females).

According to Lynch, her time in NXT was nearly over just weeks prior to her debut.

Earlier today on Twitter she wrote, "A couple of weeks before this they were going to let me go. I've been fighting to survive this place since before day one. I'll never be above what I had to do to stay alive."

After defeating Charlotte at WWE Fastlane, Lynch will now take on WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and Charlotte at WrestleMania 35.

