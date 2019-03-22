- In the latest WWE Now video, Cathy Kelly goes over the ongoing challenges that have been thrown at Kofi Kingston, as well as the reaction videos Big E and Xavier Woods posted after the events that transpired on SmackDown.

- WWE will return to Fenway Park on Tuesday, September 3rd for "Tuesday Night Smackdown" as the Boston Red Sox take on the Minnesota Twins. With the purchase of each ticket fans will receive a special Red Sox WWE themed item. Kofi Kingston appeared at last year's WWE Night at Fenway and threw out the ceremonial first pitch. You can purchase tickets here.

- "The Man" Becky Lynch was a guest at last night's NBA game that saw The Warriors face The Nuggets. During an interview segment, Lynch would give the standard plug for WrestleMania 35 as she tells Rousey that she will chase her out of the company.

Lynch's entire message for Rousey was: "Ronda, you little weirdo! If you can't hack it, get your jacket. I'm gonna chase you out of the WWE - you have no business being there. You've held that title hostage for nearly a year and I'm taking it back at MetLife stadium, at WrestleMania."

You can see the full video below: