- As noted, tonight's new post-RAW episode of WWE Photo Shoot on the WWE Network will feature Rusev. Above is a preview for the thirty-minute episode.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who will win the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic on Wednesday's WWE NXT episode. As of this writing, 80% voted for Ricochet and Aleister Black while 20% voted for The Forgotten Sons.

- Becky Lynch took to Twitter today and thanked fans for helping to make the RAW Women's Title Triple Threat with champion Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair the main event of WrestleMania 35.

Becky wrote, "I ran my mouth, put in the miles, took the bumps and entertained the people till they couldn't deny me any longer. It's an emotional day just knowing I get to smash Ronnie and Char in front of the whole world on the biggest stage possible. To the people: THANK YOU. #IAMTHEMAN"

