- As noted, Nickelodeon's Double Dare game show will have their WWE Superstars week in early April. Above is new UpUpDownDown video of The New Day confirming that they filmed material for the show. They also plug the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, which will be hosted by DJ Khaled this Saturday, and make the case for why they would be good hosts. They previously auditioned for the hosting gig in 2018 as well. You can see Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods get slimed in the video above.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which team is most deserving of a title shot from WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley at WrestleMania 35. As of this writing, 49% voted for The IIconics while 45% voted for Natalya and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, and 6% voted for Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax. As we've noted, it's believed that Banks and Bayley will defend their titles in a Fatal 4 Way.

- Becky Lynch took to Twitter this afternoon and took a shot at RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and her husband Travis Browne. Lynch said she's been told to "go easier" on Browne and Rousey because they're getting upset.

Sharing a photo of Rousey and Browne from Monday's RAW, Lynch wrote, "Look how tough they are. RAWWRRRRR. But I'm told to go easier on them because they're getting upset. #truestory"

You can see the full tweet below: