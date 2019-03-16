- The above video is the full match from WrestleMania XXVIII where "Team Johnny" (David Otunga, Mark Henry, The Miz, Jack Swagger, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew McIntyre) faced "Team Teddy" (Santino Marella, R-Truth, Kofi Kingston, Zack Ryder, The Great Khali, and Booker T) in a match to determine who would be the General Manager of RAW and SmackDown. It was the Miz who won for "Team Johnny" after a Skull Crushing Finale on Zack Ryder.

- Finn Balor was visiting Abu Dhabi for The Special Olympics World Games 2019. The Special Olympics World Games 2019 started on March 14 and will be lasting until March 21.

You can see Balor's post below, where he feature some photos and thanks the athletes for inspiring him:

Thank you to all @SpecialOlympics for the hospitality, but more important thank you to all the athletes for the INSPIRATION! pic.twitter.com/QgTRiflI6Z — Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) March 16, 2019

- Becky Lynch took to Twitter yet again to taunt WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. Rousey shared her latest video of Ronda on the Road and Lynch replied with a mocking photo of her,

mic in her hand, but the top of the mic is actually Paul Heyman's face. It's been noted in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter how Heyman is one of the primary people in charge of Rousey's creative work in the WWE.

You can see Rousey and Lynch's tweets below: