- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Dayton, OH.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who is more responsible for SmackDown's success - Randy Orton or AJ Styles. As of this writing, 53% voted, "AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One has carried the blue brand on his shoulders since the brand split and is truly the face that runs the place." The rest went with, "Randy Orton. The Viper has been a part of Team Blue's makeup since 2002 and is an integral part of the brand's legacy."

- The feud with Tamina Snuka, Nia Jax, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Natalya continued online this week. As we've noted, there's speculation on Phoenix and Natalya vs. Snuka and Jax at WrestleMania 35, or possibly a match with these two teams, The IIconics and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley, for the titles.

Phoenix chimed in on Twitter to warn Jax and Snuka. She wrote, "@TaminaSnuka @NiaJaxWWE you are so much better than the way you have been behaving. You have forgotten what it means to channel legacy and strength. Perhaps you need a reminder. #DOD"

We also noted how The IIconics called out Banks and Bayley on last night's SmackDown, offering to be their next title defense and inviting them to the blue brand. That feud also continued on Twitter after Bayley issued a response to the SmackDown segment.

Bayley said they will see The IIconics soon. She wrote, "@BillieKayWWE @PeytonRoyceWWE Do not question us or what we stand for. We said we'd be on every brand so we will be on every brand. We'll see you soon"

You can see new tweets from Phoenix, Natalya, Snuka, Jax, Banks and Bayley below:

Welcome back @thebethphoenix at Fastlane it was a pleasure stomping a mudhole in ur @$$ after so long & as for your cat loving "mini me" @natbynature shes better off going to play with her p---y??. Warning ?? STAY THE HELL OUT OF OUR WAY! #SamoanSlaughterHouse #RAW #DummiesOfDoom — Tamina Snuka (@TaminaSnuka) March 12, 2019

So the Rainbow Brite rejects @SashaBanksWWE @itsBayleyWWE decided to try and ambush the Queens of the jungle. That's like the gazelle trying to ambush a lioness. @NiaJaxWWE and I are predators, and you're nothing but prey. The future belongs to the Samoan Slaughter House!! #RAW — Tamina Snuka (@TaminaSnuka) March 12, 2019

Oh look.. @NatbyNature can cuss too ???????????? good job sweetie you're doing great ???? https://t.co/TsNTumulW7 — ?? (@NiaJaxWWE) March 12, 2019

I am doing great. Thank you!!!!!!!! ?? https://t.co/5OKpGNvHyY — Nattie (@NatbyNature) March 12, 2019

.@TaminaSnuka @NiaJaxWWE you are so much better than the way you have been behaving. You have forgotten what it means to channel legacy and strength. Perhaps you need a reminder. #DOD pic.twitter.com/NP3ySQsuFp — Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) March 13, 2019

Finally. This is the first time we've even seen a tag team on #SDLive since Elimination Chamber. https://t.co/W7wxFwOZdC — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) March 13, 2019