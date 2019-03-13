- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Dayton, OH.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who is more responsible for SmackDown's success - Randy Orton or AJ Styles. As of this writing, 53% voted, "AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One has carried the blue brand on his shoulders since the brand split and is truly the face that runs the place." The rest went with, "Randy Orton. The Viper has been a part of Team Blue's makeup since 2002 and is an integral part of the brand's legacy."

- The feud with Tamina Snuka, Nia Jax, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Natalya continued online this week. As we've noted, there's speculation on Phoenix and Natalya vs. Snuka and Jax at WrestleMania 35, or possibly a match with these two teams, The IIconics and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley, for the titles.

Phoenix chimed in on Twitter to warn Jax and Snuka. She wrote, "@TaminaSnuka @NiaJaxWWE you are so much better than the way you have been behaving. You have forgotten what it means to channel legacy and strength. Perhaps you need a reminder. #DOD"

We also noted how The IIconics called out Banks and Bayley on last night's SmackDown, offering to be their next title defense and inviting them to the blue brand. That feud also continued on Twitter after Bayley issued a response to the SmackDown segment.

Bayley said they will see The IIconics soon. She wrote, "@BillieKayWWE @PeytonRoyceWWE Do not question us or what we stand for. We said we'd be on every brand so we will be on every brand. We'll see you soon"

