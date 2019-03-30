Monday's WrestleMania 35 go-home edition of RAW will see WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix wrestle her first RAW match in more than six years. Beth worked the 2018 women's Royal Rumble Match but this is her first singles or tag team match since October 2012. She has been retired since then.

Phoenix will team with Natalya and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley to face Nia Jax, Tamina Snuka, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay on RAW. These 4 teams will then do battle for the titles in a Fatal 4 Way at WrestleMania 35.

Below is the updated line-up for Monday's go-home RAW from Washington, DC:

* Eight-woman action with Beth Phoenix, Natalya and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Nia Jax, Tamina Snuka and The IIconics

* Batista returns to address Triple H

* WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar returns to confront Seth Rollins

* Rey Mysterio vs. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle in Angle's final red brand match on his Farewell Tour

* Six-woman action with The Riott Squad vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Flair, Becky Lynch and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey

* The final red brand build for WrestleMania 35