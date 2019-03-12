- As noted, last night's WWE RAW saw Bobby Lashley capture the WWE Intercontinental Title from Finn Balor, thanks to an assist from Lio Rush. Above is post-RAW video of Cathy Kelley asking about the unorthodox way they won the title back and if that was their plan all along.

"What do you mean by unorthodox plan? I don't understand that," Lashley said. "If you're talking about unorthodox, you should say that's how he won the title because I never lost the title. Nobody beat me for the title. But then I went out there again and I won my title again. So, yes, congratulations to me for being a two-time Intercontinental Champion. And on top of that, the most important thing, is that my man Lio Rush is back by my side."

Rush said he never left Lashley's side and what we saw on RAW is what Lashley does every time he goes out - dominate and collect, and now they are on their way to WrestleMania 35.

- Former WWE Superstar Hideo Itami turns 38 years old today while ECW Original Little Guido turns 47 years old, former WWE star Ricky Ortiz turns 44 and former WWE Tough Enough winner Nidia turns 40. Also, today would have been the 96th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Mae Young.

- Last night's RAW also saw WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix get involved in the Natalya vs. Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka storyline again, following the angle at WWE Fastlane on Sunday. It now looks like Phoenix and Natalya, Jax and Snuka could do something with WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley at WrestleMania 35.

Below are a few shots from Phoenix on last night's RAW along with post-show comments from Natalya: