As noted, last night's WWE SmackDown saw Kofi Kingston lose the Gauntlet Match that would have secured his WrestleMania 35 match with WWE Champion Daniel Bryan. Kofi won the initial Gauntlet over Sheamus, Cesaro, Rowan, Randy Orton and WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe, but then he was "screwed again" by Vince McMahon, who added a 6th opponent that Kofi lost to - the WWE Champion.

Above is post-SmackDown video of The New Day reacting to what happened in the locker room. Xavier Woods and Big E said Kofi never had a chance to win because the glass ceiling will always be there.

"Honestly, I'm not even surprised. I'm not even surprised. Of course Vince brought somebody else to fight you because there was never any chance for you to actually win," Woods said.

Big E added, "It doesn't matter. Beat 5, they bring out another 5. Beat those 10, they bring out another 5. I'm telling you, after over an hour in the Gauntlet, he did it once, he did it again. It doesn't matter, it doesn't matter. The glass ceiling is still here. You'll punch through that glass ceiling, they'll just put another one there. It doesn't matter. What else have we done here, what more do we have to do here?"

Woods went on about how WWE has no loyalty to Kofi, and then said The New Day should quit.

"Every time you get a shot, there's hurdle after hurdle after hurdle. You put your life on the line, you put your body on the line, you put everything on the line for 11 years. That's on loyalty given back to you. That is your reward, what happened tonight. That is the reward," Woods said.

Big E asked Kofi why are they still doing this. Woods responded, "There's no reason. There's absolutely no reason that should happen. So, as a matter of fact, I think we should quit, honestly. If I'm being honest, I think we should quit."

Big E agreed with Woods but Kofi said that's not happening. Big E said, "We've done everything we can here, everything we can. Vince McMahon showed it himself, that's as high as you're going to get. That's it. And it's not you, it's not you because you showed everything. You showed how good you are on a weekly basis. This last month, for 11 years, you showed it every night. And this is it."

Woods and Big E continued to try and talk Kofi into quitting but he wasn't hearing it.

Kofi said, "Trust me, trust me when I tell you. I've been doing this for 11 years. I understand, I understand. I feel like I have done everything the right way, I've done everything by the book. Mountain after mountain, you find another mountain at the top of a mountain. I get it, but if we quit then Vince wins, then Daniel Bryan wins. We can't quit, not like this. I know emotions are high, emotions are running high right now. I think we just need to take some time and figure it out."

It's believed that Kofi vs. Bryan will still take place at WrestleMania 35. We should get some kind of angle on next Tuesday's SmackDown to further the storyline and give Kofi another shot.

For those who missed it, Woods and Kofi also took to social media to react to the latest swerve from McMahon, as seen below.

Kofi tweeted, "I am physically, mentally, and emotionally exhausted. I want to thank everyone of you wholeheartedly for all of your support."

Woods wrote on Instagram, "What you see here is a physical manifestation of what we mean when we say "power of positivity". It's an emotion that you can feel, see, even touch. When you experience it coursing through your entire body there isn't anything that you can do but smile. This moment, captured in this picture, embodies this emotion and we have shared it with all of you since we came together as The New Day.... But it seems as if Vince doesn't appreciate the gravity of his actions. Ripping away @thetruekofi opportunity like that shows that he refuses to give loyalty to you when it's given to him in abundance so I think it may be time that we find our way to someplace where we can rely on that extremely simple concept."