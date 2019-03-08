- In the above video, David Otunga reveals how he was cast in the new film, Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral. He shares details about working with Tyler Perry.

- Big E tweeted about how much he enjoys watching WOW Women Of Wrestling. He called Tessa Blanchard a star and he thinks the male ring rats are a brilliant idea. You can read Big E's tweet below:

I have zero affiliation with @wowsuperheroes but it is a very enjoyable show. The backstages & vignettes are consistently entertaining. The male Ring Rats are a brilliant idea. Tessa is a star. I miss Eye Candy. And there's a ton more to like. — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) March 9, 2019

- WWE has released the power rankings for the week of March 4 on their Instagram. Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey is in the top spot, United States Champion Samoa Joe is in second, Becky Lynch is in third, The Shield is in fourth, and Ricochet and Aleister Black are in fifth place. Baron Corbin wasn't happy that he didn't make the cut, he replied to the photo, "This is nonsense get someone else to make the list. We (him, Bobby Lashley, and Drew Mcintyre) dominated, Finn, Braun, and Kurt."

Below is WWE's Power Rankings: