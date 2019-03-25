- Above is the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame video package for The Hart Foundation's Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Boston to air on this week's Main Event episode:

* EC3 vs. Tyler Breeze

* Heavy Machinery vs. The Ascension

- WWE has announced a big six-woman match for next Monday's RAW, the final episode before WrestleMania 35. It will be Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey teaming to face The Riott Squad's Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott.