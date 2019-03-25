WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle vs. WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe in a non-title match has been announced for tonight's WWE RAW from Boston.

This will be Angle's final opponent in the city of Boston. As noted, his Farewell Tour will continue on tomorrow's WWE SmackDown in Uncasville, CT as he faces AJ Styles. Angle will then go on to face Baron Corbin in the Farewell Match at WrestleMania 35, but there are rumors on WWE changing the opponent due to negative feedback from fans.

Below is video of Caruso announcing Angle vs. Joe for tonight's RAW: