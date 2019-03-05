WWE has announced a big Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles to take place at Sunday's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. As speculated earlier, it will be The Revival defending against Chad Gable & Bobby Roode and Ricochet & Aleister Black.

The match was announced by Kayla Braxton in the video above. She also announced Ricochet and Black vs. The Bar for tonight's WWE SmackDown.

The WWE Fastlane pay-per-view takes place this coming Sunday from The Q Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. This will be the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 35.

Below is the current announced card for Fastlane:

WWE Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Daniel Bryan (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Shane McMahon and The Miz vs. The Usos (c)

Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles

Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. Chad Gable and Bobby Roode vs. The Revival

WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match

Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Mandy Rose vs. Asuka (c)

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

If Lynch wins, she's added to the WrestleMania 35 match with Flair and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey to make it a Triple Threat. Lynch is "done" if she loses.

The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose) vs. Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley