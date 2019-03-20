Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole in a 2 of 3 Falls match will take place at WWE NXT "Takeover: New York" for the vacant NXT Title.

Triple H opened tonight's NXT episode on the WWE Network and announced that Tommaso Ciampa had relinquished the title due to his neck injury. Triple H revealed that Gargano vs. Ciampa was originally going to be the Takeover main event. He then announced a Fatal 5 Way with Cole, Ricochet, Aleister Black, Matt Riddle and NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream, with the winner facing Gargano at Takeover. Cole pinned Ricochet to get the win.

"Takeover: New York" takes place on April 5 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY during WrestleMania 35 weekend.

Below is the current announced card for Takeover:

2 of 3 Falls Match for the Vacant NXT Title

Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano

Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Women's Title

Kairi Sane vs. Io Shirai vs. Bianca Belair vs. Shayna Baszler (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Winners vs. The War Raiders (c)

WWE UK Title Match

WALTER vs. Pete Dunne (c)