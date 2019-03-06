- Above is the latest episode of WWE's Mind of McAfee series, featuring WWE Digital employee and former NFL player Pat McAfee. The video shows McAfee's first official day with the company at a recent set of WWE NXT TV tapings and the WWE Performance Center, meeting Triple H, doing guest commentary at NXT, reviewing the day with Michael Cole and more. The episode ends with Nigel McGuinness showing McAfee a magic trick.

- As noted, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Cathy Kelley and Charlotte Flair will participate in a SXSW (South By Southwest) panel in Austin, Texas on Saturday, March 9 from 2-3pm local time. They will be discussing female empowerment and the Women's Evolution in WWE, according to the SXSW website. Below is WWE's announcement on the panel:

Women's Evolution session to be held during SXSW In 2015, WWE launched the Women's Evolution, sparking a shift in how its female competitors were seen. On Saturday, March 9, at 2 p.m. CT, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, WWE Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque and seven-time Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will join Cathy Kelley at the SXSW Conference & Festivals to discuss the Evolution and the future of female wrestling. The featured session, titled "Women's Evolution in WWE and Beyond," will take place in Room 16AB at the Austin Convention Center, located at 500 E Cesar Chavez, Austin, Texas, 78701, from 2 to 3 p.m. CT. Earlier that day from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. CT, Stephanie will participate in a session with Jean Case of the Case Foundation and Mellie Price from SoftMatch to discuss "Fearless Women in Action." For more details about the event and SXSW, go to www.sxsw.com.

- WWE NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint has announced a big tag team main event for next Wednesday's NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. It will be WALTER and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne taking on The Coffey Brothers of Gallus, Mark and Joe.

It was also announced that former Mae Young Classic competitor Kay Lee Ray will make her official NXT UK TV debut next week. She will wrestle Isla Dawn. WWE recently announced that Ray had signed with the company to work NXT UK. She is also the current Women's Champion for Scottish promotion ICW (Insane Championship Wrestling).

Below are related tweets to promote next Wednesday's episode: