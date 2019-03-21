- Above is video of The Forgotten Sons' Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake attacking Ricochet and Aleister Black after this week's WWE NXT episode went off the air. Black and Ricochet vs. The Forgotten Sons in the finals of the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will air next Wednesday night.

- WWE continues to push the WrestleMania 35 storyline between SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che, who will be WWE's special correspondents for the biggest show of the year. This sets up a potential angle for Strowman outside of his participation in the 6th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

WWE's new poll asks fans how Jost can mend fences with Strowman. As of this writing, 65% voted, "Figure out how to get Braun a Universal Title opportunity." 15% went with, "Get him a hosting gig on Saturday Night Live," while 9% voted, "Send over a box of #GetTheseFriends tees," 6% voted, "Take him on a Central Park picnic," and the other 5% voted for, "Agree to be his personal hypeman."

- As noted, Tuesday's WWE SmackDown will feature Naomi vs. Carmella vs. Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville in a Fatal 4 Way. The winner will go on to challenge SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka at WrestleMania 35.

Naomi took to Twitter and said it's about time she was added back into the title chase. She wrote, "Bout time y'all throw me back in the mix [emoji] I stay ready tho let's GLOW"