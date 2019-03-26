- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Boston.

- Tony Nese recently spoke with Newsday to promote his WrestleMania 35 match with WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy. Nese, who grew up in the Suffolk County area near where WrestleMania is being held, previously spoke with Newsday in 2016 shortly before signing with WWE. He said then that performing at WrestleMania was his ultimate goal. In the new article, Nese said this title match with Murphy is the culmination of everything he's done, from training with and wrestling with local indies to debuting on WWE 205 Live.

"This is the culmination of everything that I've done. It couldn't have come at a better time. As soon as it was announced over a year ago that WrestleMania was going to be here at Met Life, I kept telling myself that I've got to do whatever I can to get there," Nese said.

- As noted, SNL co-stars Michael Che and Colin Jost will be in the 6th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35 to further the feud with Braun Strowman. They will also serve as Special Guest Correspondents for WrestleMania this year.

Jost took to Twitter on Monday and continued the back & forth with Strowman. Strowman responded to last night's appearance on RAW, which was via satellite, and said he can't wait to see them both in the ring at WrestleMania. Braun wrote, "Y'all were shaking 200 miles away and via satellite, can't wait to see you both in the ring at #WrestleMania! @colinjost @nbcsnl"

