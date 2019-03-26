- WWE uploaded the full WWE Cruiserweight Championship match from WrestleMania XIX featuring then-champion Matt Hardy defending his title against Rey Mysterio. Hardy pinned Mysterio following an assist from the bottom rope.

- Bray Wyatt has yet to appear on WWE television since last summer, although he did make a surprise appearance at Starrcade last November as well as work some live events that December. Wyatt is changing up his look a little, as barber @thebarbermaestro posted the photos below of Wyatt ramping up his hair style.