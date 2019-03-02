As previously noted, Becky Lynch and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey amped-up their Twitter war this week and started including adult language and references. Rousey even threatened to toss out the script and beat "the living s--t" out of Lynch.

The Twitter beef continued on with Becky writing, "Ron Ron, you still mad, Bro? Just checking because you went full Russo earlier. Wanted to make sure you made it back okay." Rousey replied with yet another threat to Becky, writing, "Lawyer up b---h, you're about to have plenty to sue me for #icanaffordit #worthit"

Lynch and Rousey have left fan debating about whether or not these intense tweets are legitimately spiteful. Even WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray Dudley brought up the tweets on his Busted Open Radio show. He explained that, unlike Rousey, Lynch has the experience behind her to know which terms to keep censored in pro wrestling.

"That's why I like and don't mind the road that Ronda is going down here," Bully explained. "How long has Becky Lynch been in the wrestling business? So, let's say 10+ years. So, Becky would be savvy and would be knowledgeable to all the things that go on backstage - the terminologies that wrestlers use, the things we should and should not say in public. She understands the protection of the wrestling business."

In contrast, Rousey first match was her debut last year at WrestleMania 34 when she teamed up with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle to defeat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Bully believes that her inexperience, paired with the emotional response to Lynch mentioning her husband, may have actually triggered Rousey to break kayfabe and legitimately threaten Lynch.

"Now, how long has Ronda Rousey been in the world of MMA? 10+ years, right? How long has Ronda crossed over in to the world of pro wrestling? Okay, so she's had a very, very brief amount of time in the wrestling business," Bully said. "When I was in the business as long as Ronda has, I still wasn't savvy to all the terminology, and rules, and regulations of what we do say, what we don't say, what we protect, and what we don't protect. We can assume that Ronda probably knows what a lot of things mean, don't mean, what words to stay away from, and protection of the business.

"I think Ronda got so pissed off that Becky put the picture of the husband up there that she threw everything out the window. Start using the word, start using her real name, basically, everybody is reading this and going, 'Oh my God, is this real?' So, Dave [LaGreca] I ask you, is it?"

"I don't know," Dave responded.

"Exactly, and that's the beauty of it," Bully Ray responded.

"[We don't know] if it's real...and that's the beauty of it"@bullyray5150 on why @RondaRousey made this personal with @BeckyLynchWWE on social media...and why it's not bad for the business. pic.twitter.com/jWudfGbG3i — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) March 1, 2019

You can listen to the full audio clip in the tweet above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Busted Open Radio with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.