Alexa Bliss took to WWE's Instagram account today to invite SNL stars Michael Che and Colin Jost to be on "A Moment of Bliss" during tonight's RAW from Boston. Jost and Che will join Braun Strowman for the segment. You can see her video below.

Last week's RAW saw Bliss, the official host of WrestleMania 35, promise to make peace between Braun Strowman and the duo of Jost & Che, who are the official WrestleMania 35 Special Guest Correspondents. Strowman gave her one week to make it happen, and that week is up.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight's RAW along with the video from Bliss and WWE's announcement on the segment. Remember to join us for live RAW coverage at 8pm ET.

* Braun Strowman, Colin Jost and Michael Che join Alexa Bliss for "A Moment of Bliss"

* Roman Reigns responds to Drew McIntyre's WrestleMania 35 challenge

* WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe vs. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle

* Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch vs. The Riott Squad in a Beat The Clock Challenge

* Finn Balor vs. Lio Rush and WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley in a 1-on-2 Handicap Match