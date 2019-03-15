- Above is another new video from WWE's WrestleMania 35 ad campaign with Orange Vanilla Coke. This segment features Tyson Kidd and Cesaro reuniting to discuss their favorite classic tag teams with Kayla Braxton. Fans can still visit WWE.com/perfectpairings to win a trip to WrestleMania 35 and the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony from Orange Vanilla Coke.

- WWE stock was up 1.92% today, closing at $92.37 per share. Today's high was $93.68 and the low was $89.88.

- Jeff Hardy has a special album being released on Friday, March 29 through Spotify and iTunes. He noted on Twitter that "Individuals" will include 6 new songs. You can see his recent posts on the release below: