Cesaro spoke to The Citizens' Voice to promote Tuesday's WWE SmackDown in Uncasville, CT. The WWE veteran was asked how he would compare being on RAW and SmackDown, and responded by saying the brands are the same to The Bar as they want to be on top of both shows. He also said he has high hopes for SmackDown as the show moves to Fox later this year.

"For us, it's the same. We want to be on top of both shows," Cesaro said. "We were a cornerstone of Raw, we are a cornerstone of SmackDown. We are the best team, that's what we want to prove. That's always our goal. SmackDown has a lot of potential. SmackDown, I feel, has more excitement than Raw even though Raw is always branded as the flagship show. But I think there's a lot of excitement on SmackDown, there's more focus on the wrestling aspect. With the new TV deal kicking in in November, I have high hopes for SmackDown."

While Cesaro enjoys teaming with Sheamus, he says he still has a lot of goals to accomplish as a singles competitor. He was asked if he prefers being a singles or a tag team competitor.

"If you're teaming with someone like Sheamus, it's obviously a lot of fun. I've been blessed with a lot of good tag team partners throughout my career," Cesaro said. "I have a lot of fun there, but I definitely still have a lot of goals as a singles competitor I want to accomplish."

Cesaro praised the blue brand tag team division when asked how he feels about the current state of WWE's tag team wrestling. He said he would like to see a bigger chance and bigger platform for the division, especially on SmackDown.

"I feel SmackDown has the absolute best tag teams in the world," Cesaro said. "We have us, we have The New Day, we have the Usos, we have The Club, we have Sanity, we have the Hardys, we have Rusev and Nakamura. Obviously, I don't really want to, but I have to mention tag teams like Miz and Shane McMahon, even these odd pairings but definitely the best tag teams in the world. In my opinion, tag team wrestling is absolutely fantastic. It's very exciting and I just wish it would be given a bigger chance and platform, especially at SmackDown."