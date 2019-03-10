- Above, Cathy Kelley spoke with Charlotte, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon at yesterday's SXSW (South by Southwest). The group were a panel at the event to discuss the women's evolution in WWE. During her interview, Charlotte was asked about tonight's Fastlane match against Becky Lynch. If Lynch wins, she'll be added to WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte at WrestleMania.

"The way I look at it, I'm still the main event whether I win or lose and that's what it's about, WrestleMania," Charlotte said. "I am the main event and I have faced Becky multiple times over the last year, but the difference between then and now is I'm no longer apologizing. I'm not longer holding back. She's going to get the best version of Charlotte Flair tomorrow and that's the 'dirtiest player in the game.'"

- Below are next week's new additions to the WWE Network.

* Monday - WWE Photo Shoot: Dolph Ziggler (following RAW)

* Tuesday - 205 Live (10 pm ET)

* Wednesday - NXT (8 pm ET)

* Friday - This Week in WWE (7:30 pm ET)

- In the video below, Zelina Vega tweeted out her hurricanrana on R-Truth during last week's US Championship Fatal 4-Way Match involving Rey Mysterio, Andrade, Samoa Joe, and Truth. Samoa Joe would come out of the match as the new champion. Andrade will face Mysterio at tonight's WWE Fastlane Kickoff and Vega commented, "This is a business woman that isn't like the rest. I don't dress like they do, I don't do what they do, I am more. I am a New Yorker with a style & skill set like no other. My investment is everything & I am willing to do anything to make sure we come out on top. Next up, #Fastlane."