Chris DeJoseph spent six years as a writer on WWE's creative team and many of his ideas made themselves onto The Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania.

WrestleMania used to be just a three-hour event like all other pay-per-views, but now it's upwards of six or seven hours counting the pre-show. DeJoseph talked about the length of WrestleMania when he joined our WINCLY podcast.

"When I was there [2004-10] it was totally different because you had pay-per-view and you had to hit the time," revealed DeJoseph. "But now that they have their own Network they can pretty much do whatever they want. As far as a live event experience, I can see that seven hours of being at WrestleMania can be a bit draining especially for fans who went to ROH the night before, AEW, Impact vs. Lucha…

"I would be of the opinion that maybe you could do a fun arena show like Saturday night. I don't have all the answers but I can see for the fan how it could be long. But it's the biggest event of the year and for some people it's not enough wrestling and there should be more."

Along the lines of doing a show on Saturday night, DeJoseph was asked about the idea of having matches at the WWE Hall of Fame.

"I think that would be amazing…. That's another event that goes way too long. I always feel bad for the guys and girls as the next thing you know it's 1:00 in the morning and everyone has to be at the arena at 9:00 the next day and ready to perform," said DeJoseph.

"As with everything in entertainment, a lot of things always go longer or take longer than they really should."

It seems as though WWE is trending towards a Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston match at this year's WrestleMania. DeJoseph talked about Kingston's resurgence in popularity and the possibility of him wrestling Bryan for the WWE Championship.

"I think it would be amazing if he did close the show, at the same time I could also see the girls closing the show," DeJoseph said before it was announced that the girls would close the show. "I don't know if Kofi's going to beat Daniel Bryan, but I think that's gonna be the match of the night.

"For me, knowing Kofi and where he came from…we started at a similar time and seeing him finally get the ball is pretty exciting."

The closest Kingston has ever gotten to being a main eventer was his feud with Randy Orton a decade ago. DeJoseph says that Kingston has been the model employee for WWE although he doesn't see him leaving WrestleMania as champion.

"He's just a great employee for them and a great talent. I'm so glad that one of those guys in The New Day finally got an opportunity. I think it would be amazing to see him win the title at WrestleMania but I think there will be some shenanigans," stated DeJoseph.

