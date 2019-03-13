- Above is the ROH 17th Anniversary press conference and contract signing for this Friday's PPV in Las Vegas. The video begins at 1pm ET today and will feature ROH World Champion Jay Lethal and his challenger, Matt Taven. Be sure to join Wrestling Inc.'s live PPV coverage on Friday at 9 pm ET!

- Ring of Honor added some new matches to its next TV tapings on March 16 at Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas. Below is the updated lineup.

* The Kingdom (c) vs. Villain Enterprises (ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship)

* Bandido vs. PJ Black

* The Briscoes vs. Jeff Cobb and Willie Mack (Crockett Cup Qualifier)

* Rush vs. Mark Haskins

* Tracy Williams vs. Kenny King

* Dalton Castle and The Boys vs NJPW Young Lions (Clark Conners, Karl Fredericks, and Alex Coughlin)

- The second Chris Jericho Rock 'n Wrestling Rager at Sea will take place January 20-24 (Miami to Nassau, Bahamas) and some wrestling personalities are already being announced for the event. Along with partnering with AEW, the current names listed on the official site's lineup are: Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman, Jake Roberts, and DDP. Tickets go on sale to the public beginning tomorrow.