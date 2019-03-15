All Elite Wrestling's Chris Jericho recently shared a fan Q&A session on Talk Is Jericho. Among many other things, Jericho talked about his most emotional matches as well as who he would like to induct him into the WWE Hall Of Fame.

According to Jericho, his New Japan Pro-Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom 12 match versus Kenny Omega was one of the most emotional matches for him, as Winnipeg, Canada natives were main eventing in the Tokyo Dome.

"If you're talking about match-wise, I'd say last year at the Tokyo Dome with Kenny Omega, I think, was one [emotional match]," Jericho admitted. "The reason for that, it's strange, but for me, one of the main reasons why I wanted to do that was two Winnipeggers, two guys from Winnipeg, headlining the Tokyo Dome with Don Callis commentating, another Winnipegger, that means something to me. When you're from Winnipeg, you're very proud of where you're from and I thought it was cool. The fact that I was doing something different, the fact that it made a huge difference business-wise."

Then, Jericho named his World Heavyweight Championship ladder match against Shawn Michaels at WWE No Mercy (2008) because it was never supposed to have been such a long and epic feud.

"I think the other one is Shawn Michaels, the ladder match we had at No Mercy back in 2008 or [2009]," Jericho said. "And the reason for that was that match was never supposed to happen. That feud was never supposed to happen. It was just supposed to be a one night only match with me and Shawn that through the fact that it was working so well and great story, it ended up lasting seven months and it culminated with a ladder match for the world title, main eventing a pay-per-view. And to me, I just thought this is, once again, what can happen when you really put your mind to it and think outside the box. One night to seven months to feuding around the world title. And to me, still it's not only my favorite match of all time in the ring, but the circumstances leading to it, I was very proud of what we were able to accomplish with that."

On the subject of who Jericho would like to induct him into the WWE Hall Of Fame, the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time divulged that he would want WWE SmackDown Live's Kevin Owens to do it because 'KO' grew up as a Jericholic and they went on to have a great angle together. Owens, or Funaki. Indeed.

"I used to think that Shawn Michaels would be good, but he has done it before," Jericho explained. "I think, honestly, Kevin Owens would be good and I'll tell you the reason why. He grew up as a fan of mine and then I ended up doing this amazing angle with him. We had great chemistry. And, again, a cool whole eight-month angle or whatever it was, so I think it would be kind of cool to have him do it from both sides of the coin, from being a fan of Chris Jericho and then getting to work with Chris Jericho. Like, when Shawn got inducted, they never asked me, but I would have been a real good candidate. I would say Kevin Owens, or my go to answer is always Funaki."

Listen to the podcast here or via the embedded player below. If you use any of the quotations from this article, please credit Talk Is Jericho with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: Talk Is Jericho