- On last night's Impact (full results here), it was announced Scarlett Bordeaux's debut match will be against Glenn Gilbertti (fka WCW's Disco Inferno) in three weeks.

- Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks were referenced on last night's Impact when Glenn Gilbertti mistakes three other individuals for the AEW Executive Vice Presidents. Before realizing it wasn't them he said, "Matt, Nick, Cody! Does AEW have any openings? I'd make a great Executive Vice President, too!" On Twitter, Matt found the segment funny.

.@TheRealDisco ran into all sorts of pro wrestling luminaries backstage...or at least he thought he did. #IMPACT pic.twitter.com/Z7pgGCBmcn — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 9, 2019

?? — The Young Bucks® (@MattJackson13) March 9, 2019

- Last month it was announced Rosemary had re-signed with Impact Wrestling, last night she made her return to the ring for the first time in over ten months after sustaining a torn ACL last year. Rosemary, Jordynne Grace, and Kiera Hogan defeated Su Yung "Dark" Allie, and The Undead Maid of Honor to win back Allie's soul.