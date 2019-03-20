- Above, after years apart, Deranged and Azrieal take a trip to find their roots, while dark shadows loom above them. Be sure to follow Capitol Wrestling for more on why Special K is reuniting on the road to their rebirth on April 7 at Ready Or Not in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

- Earlier this week, Cody Rhodes filed for the following trademarks: "Prince of Wrestling," "Battlebowl," "Bash at the Beach," and "Bunkhouse Stampede," according to PWInsider. Bunkhouse Stampede (no holds barred steel cage battle royal) and Battlebowl (wrestlers who would not typically team with one another are randomly selected with the winners going to a final battle royal) were invented by Cody's father, Dusty Rhodes. In regards to Bash at the Beach (PPV originating in WCW in the early 90s), Cody tweeted out.

- Arby's Twitter got creative with some curly fries and Arby's sauce, building an image of Kenny Omega with the caption, "Goodbye and goodnight." Omega later retweeted this on his account.